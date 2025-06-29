Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 36 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $189.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 1.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

