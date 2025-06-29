Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Guerra Advisors Inc

Guerra Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 6.2% of Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of QQQ opened at $548.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $509.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.88. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $549.99.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

