Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.40 and last traded at $107.44. Approximately 64,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $107.59.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77.

About Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

