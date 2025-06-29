Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Prakash Investment Advisors LLC

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.4% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $533.71 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.82 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $532.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.75.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.