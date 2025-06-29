InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,159 ($84.52).

IHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 8,900 ($122.14) to GBX 7,500 ($102.92) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 7,750 ($106.35) to GBX 8,000 ($109.78) in a report on Monday, April 14th.

IHG stock opened at GBX 8,378 ($114.97) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,437.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,040.75. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 7,032 ($96.50) and a one year high of £109.75 ($150.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Our presence

IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,

with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest

loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more

than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our

development pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

