Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $21.57 Average PT from Analysts

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $3,662,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Intel by 396.6% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,012,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $204,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198,029 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $35,651,000. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 319.4% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

