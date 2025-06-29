Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CFO David Day sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $754,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,911.60. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, David Day sold 35,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $698,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, David Day sold 38,146 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $722,866.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $21.10 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 105.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Magnite by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 103.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 109,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Magnite by 608.6% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 404,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

