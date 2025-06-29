Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $92,905.80 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,770 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $92,905.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $876,131.88. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,798.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGIO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,045,000 after acquiring an additional 85,339 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,229,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,290,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,069,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 960,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 105,333 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

