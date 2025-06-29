Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Senior Officer Acquires C$41,460.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Donald Robert Njegovan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,460.00.

Osisko Metals Stock Down 2.4%

CVE:OM opened at C$0.41 on Friday. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The stock has a market cap of C$113.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.39.

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OM shares. National Bankshares set a C$1.25 target price on Osisko Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$1.00 target price on Osisko Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

About Osisko Metals

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.