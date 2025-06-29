ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 152.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ING Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,161,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,205,000 after buying an additional 1,353,054 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ING Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,946,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ING Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,381,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,989,000 after purchasing an additional 74,771 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ING Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,774,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,806,000 after purchasing an additional 121,620 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 416,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ING Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ING Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. ING Group, N.V. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

