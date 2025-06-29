Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,391 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vistra by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $25,281,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $195.38 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average of $147.45. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

In other Vistra news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,990,105.60. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

