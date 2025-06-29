Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 128 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 224,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $2,049,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,363.21. This trade represents a 38.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 15,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $1,423,218.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,843.75. This represents a 38.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,596 shares of company stock worth $8,171,433. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $93.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $355.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

