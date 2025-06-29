Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,041 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,078,000 after acquiring an additional 134,560 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 31,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,730,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.44. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. Argus downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.