Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,594 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.53.

Carnival Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.58. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

