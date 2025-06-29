Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,180,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. UBS Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.0%

BorgWarner stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

