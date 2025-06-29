Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,116,000 after acquiring an additional 113,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 80,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $58.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. EQT Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EQT. Citigroup upped their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

