Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,059,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,160,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,600,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,630 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,136,000 after purchasing an additional 542,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $160.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

