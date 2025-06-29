Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 502.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,811,000 after acquiring an additional 65,735 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $905,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Humana by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Humana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays set a $268.00 target price on shares of Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.76.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $241.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $406.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.23 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

