Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on July 15th

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a 0.0% increase from Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOVNP opened at $16.41 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.
About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.