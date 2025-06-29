Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Shares Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Hoshizaki Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

