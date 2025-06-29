Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Hongkong Land Trading Up 6.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.