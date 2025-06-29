Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up 2.4% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,930.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 28,403,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,021,000 after buying an additional 27,932,132 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $112,591,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,775,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,362,000 after buying an additional 1,795,590 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 130.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,324,000 after buying an additional 1,417,535 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,122.3% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,267,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,338,000 after buying an additional 1,163,956 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

XLG opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $51.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

