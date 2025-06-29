Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 7% Higher – What’s Next?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $49.54. 40,835,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 22,956,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.09.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $1,022,338.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,568.12. This trade represents a 28.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,091,805.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,239.50. This trade represents a 26.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 706,454 shares of company stock worth $35,220,112 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.