Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.5%

ICE opened at $181.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.95 and its 200 day moving average is $165.62. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,600. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.