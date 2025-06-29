Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,023 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 5.9%

NYSE BA opened at $214.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.98. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $218.80. The company has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities cut Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.