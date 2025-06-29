Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,703,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $52,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 95,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

