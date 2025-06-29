Hills Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.75.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:IBM opened at $289.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $173.38 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The company has a market cap of $269.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

