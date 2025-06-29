Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.66.

Shopify Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $113.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average is $104.72. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.