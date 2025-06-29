Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 127.8% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 35,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 8.9% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $2,939,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 516,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,361,154.86. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,044.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,589,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,413,387.09. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,712,649 shares of company stock valued at $584,262,803 in the last three months. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $105.80 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $105.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 442.68% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. FBN Securities started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

