Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,997.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $217.04 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.52.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.78.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

