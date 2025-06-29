Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

