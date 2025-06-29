Highland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,674 Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,064,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,176,000 after purchasing an additional 95,599 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,060,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,637 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 2,015,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,714,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average of $84.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 88.10% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

