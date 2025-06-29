Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total transaction of $5,259,207.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $349.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.01. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.