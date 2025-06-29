Head-To-Head Comparison: Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) & Its Rivals

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – AIRLINE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Corporacion America Airports to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Corporacion America Airports has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporacion America Airports’ competitors have a beta of 1.65, indicating that their average stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion America Airports $1.84 billion $282.67 million 23.67 Corporacion America Airports Competitors $14.09 billion $574.24 million 2.07

Analyst Recommendations

Corporacion America Airports’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Corporacion America Airports. Corporacion America Airports is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Corporacion America Airports and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion America Airports 0 0 3 0 3.00 Corporacion America Airports Competitors 771 2098 3148 198 2.45

Corporacion America Airports presently has a consensus target price of $22.53, suggesting a potential upside of 10.70%. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies have a potential upside of 37.73%. Given Corporacion America Airports’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporacion America Airports has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion America Airports 7.84% 9.33% 3.31% Corporacion America Airports Competitors -15,414.15% 17.92% 1.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Corporacion America Airports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corporacion America Airports competitors beat Corporacion America Airports on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports S.A., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

