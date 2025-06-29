Head to Head Comparison: Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) & Pine Valley Mining (OTCMKTS:PVMCF)

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) and Pine Valley Mining (OTCMKTS:PVMCF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Core Natural Resources and Pine Valley Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Natural Resources 4.29% 8.32% 4.79% Pine Valley Mining N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Core Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Core Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Natural Resources $2.24 billion 1.60 $286.40 million $4.84 14.06 Pine Valley Mining N/A N/A N/A ($0.13) -0.04

This table compares Core Natural Resources and Pine Valley Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Core Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pine Valley Mining. Pine Valley Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Core Natural Resources and Pine Valley Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Natural Resources 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pine Valley Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Core Natural Resources currently has a consensus target price of $120.80, indicating a potential upside of 77.49%. Given Core Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Core Natural Resources is more favorable than Pine Valley Mining.

Summary

Core Natural Resources beats Pine Valley Mining on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant. Its CONSOL Marine Terminal segment provides coal export terminal services through the Port of Baltimore. The company also develops and operates the Itmann Mining Complex located in Wyoming County, West Virginia; and Greenfield Reserves and Resources located in the Northern Appalachian, Central Appalachian, and Illinois basins. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Core Natural Resources, Inc. in January 2025. Core Natural Resources, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Pine Valley Mining

Pine Valley Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Willow Creek Coal Mine, which produces pulverized coal injection and coking coal, located near Chetwynd, Canada. The company also has interests in Pine Pass, Crassier Creek, Falling Creek, Fisher Creek, and Indin Lake gold property. It has operations in Japan, Korea, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

