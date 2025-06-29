Head to Head Analysis: Randstad (RANJY) vs. The Competition

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Staffing” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Randstad to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Randstad has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randstad’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Randstad alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Randstad and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $26.11 billion $133.10 million 71.52 Randstad Competitors $4.43 billion $37.26 million 7.75

Analyst Ratings

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Randstad is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Randstad and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 0 2 0 1 2.67 Randstad Competitors 91 603 742 45 2.50

As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 26.82%. Given Randstad’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Randstad has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 0.49% 9.48% 3.52% Randstad Competitors -98.39% -16.17% -8.84%

Dividends

Randstad pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Randstad pays out 215.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Staffing” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 138.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Randstad lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Randstad beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Randstad

(Get Free Report)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.