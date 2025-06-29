Head to Head Analysis: O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) & Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) and Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

O’Reilly Automotive has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valvoline has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares O’Reilly Automotive and Valvoline”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O’Reilly Automotive $16.71 billion 4.56 $2.39 billion $2.72 32.78 Valvoline $1.62 billion 3.00 $211.50 million $2.06 18.58

O’Reilly Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Valvoline. Valvoline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O’Reilly Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares O’Reilly Automotive and Valvoline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O’Reilly Automotive 14.10% -167.25% 16.26% Valvoline 15.97% 106.36% 8.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of O’Reilly Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Valvoline shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of O’Reilly Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Valvoline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for O’Reilly Automotive and Valvoline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O’Reilly Automotive 0 2 14 2 3.00 Valvoline 0 4 9 1 2.79

O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $94.30, indicating a potential upside of 5.77%. Valvoline has a consensus price target of $42.54, indicating a potential upside of 11.14%. Given Valvoline’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valvoline is more favorable than O’Reilly Automotive.

Summary

O’Reilly Automotive beats Valvoline on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories. It also offers auto body paint and related materials, automotive tools, and professional service provider service equipment. In addition, the company provide enhanced services and programs comprising used oil, oil filter, and battery recycling; battery, wiper, and bulb replacement; battery diagnostic testing; electrical and module testing; check engine light code extraction; loaner tool program; drum and rotor resurfacing; custom hydraulic hoses; and professional paint shop mixing and related materials. Further, it offers do-it-yourself and professional service for domestic and imported automobiles, vans, and trucks. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc. engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks. It offers its services for passenger cars, hybrid and battery electric vehicles, and light and medium duty vehicles. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

