Guerra Advisors Inc Sells 42 Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Guerra Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,276,000 after buying an additional 473,569 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,912,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,810,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $800,725,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,183 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,426,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,367,000 after purchasing an additional 726,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $772.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $664.99 and a 200-day moving average of $584.00. The company has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $785.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $740.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.93.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

