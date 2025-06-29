Guerra Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $357,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

