Guerra Advisors Inc Has $5.68 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Guerra Advisors Inc grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 3.2% of Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,724 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 972,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,568,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $144,385,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,329,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 371,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $278.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

