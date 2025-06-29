Guerra Advisors Inc Grows Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Guerra Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $994.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.8%

BLK opened at $1,049.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $962.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $968.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

