Guerra Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Guerra Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,253 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises about 1.4% of Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guerra Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 420,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,022,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $94.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.92. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

