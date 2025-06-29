Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

