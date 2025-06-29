Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.1% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.2%

MCD opened at $291.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.47. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

