Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €15.16 ($17.84) and last traded at €15.04 ($17.69). Approximately 156,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €14.82 ($17.44).

Grenke Stock Up 4.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.06.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, software, and other peripheral equipment; leasing office communication products, that includes telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as medical technology products, small machinery and systems, and security devices; and leasing green economy objects, such as wallboxes, photovoltaic systems, and eBikes.

