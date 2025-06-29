Goodman Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock opened at $284.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.41 and a fifty-two week high of $285.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

