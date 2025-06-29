Goodman Advisory Group LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 395 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6%

FI stock opened at $172.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.51. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.46 and a twelve month high of $238.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

