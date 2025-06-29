Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 340,136 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,136 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

