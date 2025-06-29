Goodman Advisory Group LLC Invests $978,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $911,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.99. The company has a market cap of $272.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

