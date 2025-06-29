Goodman Advisory Group LLC Invests $573,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Amundi grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $109.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $109.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

